Profile: Burundi national team

The Burundi national football team nicknamed The Swallows in the War. The national team is controlled by the Football Federation of Burundi.
The team has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup.
Burundi previously did come very close to qualifying for the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, losing only on penalties to Guinea in a playoff.
However, on 23rd March 2019, Burundi qualified for her first ever African Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt. The Swallows qualified after finishing as runners-up in qualifying Group C behind Mali.
The team played its first international match on October 9, 1964, losing 7-0 to Uganda. Their biggest defeat came on December 24, 1977, losing 8-0 to Congo while they recorded their highest margin in the game against Djibouti on March 11, 2017, winning by 7-0.
Prince Louis Rwagasore stadium
Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi. The stadium is a 10,000 seater. It is named after former Burundian prime minister and independence hero, Louis Rwagasore.
Head coach Olivier Niyungeko
The 48-year-old Burundi native took over the ruins from Algerian coach Ahcene Ait Abdelmalek in 2016. He is the first coach in Burundi's history to have qualified the nation to AFCON.
Most capped player Cedric Amissi
The midfielder plies his trade for Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Arabian league. The 28-year-old has amassed 42 caps for his country.
Top scorer is Fiston Abdul Razak
The JS Kabylie striker is leading scorer for Burundi with 17 goals.
The Swallows in the war achieved its highest ranking in August 1993 being placed 98th while the nation recorded its lowest in 1998 at 160th.
The country is placed 138th in the latest FIFA ranking.
