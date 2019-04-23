Profile: Kenya national football team

Kenya is in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations which will be hosted by Egypt. Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania are the other teams in Group D.
The Kenya national football team represent# Kenya in international football. It is controlled by the Football Kenya Federation and competes as a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The team is nicknamed the Harambee Stars and plays its home games primarily at the Nyayo National Stadium in the country's capital, Nairobi. The team has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup finals.
The Harambee Stars played its first international match on May 1, 1926, in a 1-1 draw hame with Uganda. Their biggest defeat came on December 12, 1965, losing 12-2 to Ghana while they recorded their highest margin in the game against Zanzibar on October 4, 1961, winning by 10-0.
The Kenya national football team is currently coached by Sébastien Migné who was appointed on May 3, 2018.
Migné was previously coach of the Democratic Republic of the Congo national under-20 football team. He was the first coach to qualify the team for the continental championships.
Migné was appointed coach of the Congo national team in March 2017. He left in March 2018.
The Harambee Stars most capped player is retired Mike Origi who amassed 120 caps and notched 28 goals spanning a period of 15 years. He is the father of Belgian international Divock Origi.
Dennis Oliech is the nations all-time top scorer with 34 goals in 72 appearances.
The Kenya national football team is currently ranked 108th in the World and 25th in Africa, with its lowest ranking coming on July 2007 being placed 137th whilst achieving their highest on December 2008 occupying the 68th position.
Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama will is their star man for their fifth AFCON campaign.
Wanyama became the first ever Kenyan player to score in the UEFA Champions League when he scored the first goal in Celtic's 2–1 win over Barcelona on 7 November 2012.
On 11 July 2013, Wanyama moved to Premier League club Southampton for £12.5 million making him the most expensive player sold by a Scottish club.
Wanyama made his debut for the Kenyan national team in May 2007, aged just 15 in a friendly against Nigeria. He became the captain of his national team in 2013.