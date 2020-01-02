Prosper Harrison Addo appointed GFA General Secretary

Prosper Harrison Addo has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association by the Executive Council.
The legal practitioner was the former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association under the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration and worked for the Greater Accra Regional Football Association as the Disciplinary Committee Chairman.
Last month, the GFA in a communique, announced that it is recruiting to fill the position that has been vacant over two years.
After a thorough and exhaustive process that saw the association interview personalities from diverse backgrounds, the panel was impressed by Harrison Addo’s meticulousness and profound knowledge on brand-building and football matters.
He is a Master of Business Administration holder from the University of Salford in the UK and a lawyer with over 18 years experience.
He has been in football for the past years since his days with Hearts of Oak and comes in with the requisite know-how to help push the course of the FA forward.
He is also a journalist and a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).