Video: Legon Cities for life! - Shatta Wale ready to thrill fans ahead of Kotoko clash

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the entertainment industry as Shatta Wale says he will support Legon Cities FC for life.
The musician is set to thrill fans at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday, January 3, 2020.
In a short video released by the ‘I know my level’ crooner, he has thrown his weight behind the club and is set to thrill supporters who throng the nation’s Wembley tomorrow.
The directors of Legon Cities reached an agreement with the Shatta Movement boss yesterday to perform in their league game against Asante Kotoko.
Legon Cities will be hoping to cap off their impressive innovations with a giant killing move when they beat Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday.
Video below