Rashford saves the day for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal having been dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons as Manchester United ended 2022 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Wolves.
Erik ten Hag saw his side's front three fail to click in the opening 45 minutes in the absence of the in-form striker.
Their best chances fell to Alejandro Garnacho whose shot was well saved by Jose Sa and the keeper also kept out Antony's close-range header on the stroke of half time.
Julien Lopetegui's side defended well and had their moments with Daniel Podence and Diego Costa both spurning opportunities.
Ten Hag brought on Rashford at the break, with Antony Martial and Antony lucky not to be replaced, while the home side brought on Adama Traore and both made an impact.
Ruben Neves went close with a trademark curling freekick which David De Gea saved.
The game looked to be heading for a draw until Rashford punished some slack defending from Nathan Collins and Jonny to bulldoze his way into the box and score.
Rashford thought he netted his second in the closing stages but it was disallowed by VAR for a handball in the buildup.
Wolves came close in injury time through Raul Jimenez, but couldn't find an equaliser which leaves them in 18th place while United move into the top four for the first time this season.
Eurosport