Reiss Nelson scores last-gasp winner as Arsenal come from two down to beat Bournemouth

Arsenal conceded a goal after nine seconds but fought back from 2-0 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 win against Bournemouth in a Premier League classic.
Philip Billing stunned the Gunners by ghosting into the box to score in the opening minute from close range from Dango Ouattara's low cross, the second-fastest goal in Premier League history.
The Gunners, who lost Leandro Trossard to injury, launched wave after wave of attacks with Martin Odegaard going close from distance.
Mikel Arteta's side had 87 per cent possession in the first half and nine corners, but the out-of-form Cherries defended superbly and were agonisingly close to increasing their lead when Aaron Ramsdale raced off his line to keep out Ouattara's shot.
The second half was a similar story with the home side dominating possession and carving out a series of chances, but the Emirates was stunned again when from a corner, Marcos Senesi headed in at the near post to double their lead.
The Gunners reduced their deficit after goalkeeper Neto opted to punch the ball clear, allowing Emile Smith Rowe to head the ball back into the area and Thomas Partey was there to score.
Arteta replaced Smith Rowe, who had come on for the injured Trossard, with Reiss Nelson and the substitute made an instant impact with his cross converted by fellow substitute Ben White for his first goal for the club.
Gary O'Neil's side looked set to hold on for a point, only for Nelson to contribute in a very big way yet again with a sweetly struck shot deep into stoppage time to grab an astonishing comeback victory for the delirious hosts.
