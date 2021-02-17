Remain calm - Hearts of Oak NCC to supporters

The National Chapters Committee of Accra Hearts of Oak is urging supporters of the club to remain club despite the recent happenings in the club.
In a release dated, February 16 signed by the Hajia Zenab Salifu Abdulai, Deputy General Secretary of the NCC read: "The National Chapters Committee wishes to appeal to its numerous supporters and sympathisers to remain calm in the wake of recent happenings in our dear club."
Hearts of Oak in one week, lost four members of their technical team. They include assistant coach Joseph Asare Bediako who resigned last week due to personal reasons and circumstance beyond his control.
Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, February 16, announced that they have parted ways with their head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu.
Both members of the technical team tendered in their resignations on February 15, 2021.
According to the 1911 club, The Kosta Papic in his resignation letter stated, 'My reasons are partly personal, also for the fact that am not getting the desired and needed results and I have no hope that it's going to change,"
Later in the evening, there were reports that team manager Saban Quaye have also been sack from the club after allegedly accusing some members of the board of sabotaging the former coach.