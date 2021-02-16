Hearts of Oak announce parting company with head coach Kosta Papic, goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu

Hearts of Oak have announced that they have parted ways with their head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper's trainer Ben Owu.
The former Chippa United manager, Papic was appointed in November 2020 for a second stint with the club having coached the Phobians in 2009.
He replaced Edward Nii Odoom after just two matches into the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
Papic guided the Rainbow club in 10 matches in the Ghanaian premiership where he won four, drew three, and lost three.
A portion of the club statement on Tuesday morning read: "Accra Hearts of Oak SC has parted company with head coach Kostadin Papic and Goallkeeeper's Trainer, Ben Owu.
Both members of the technical team tendered in their resignations on february 15, 2021.
The Coach in his resignation letter stated, 'My reasons are partly personal, also for the fact that am not getting the desired and needed results and I have no hope that it's going to change,"
Meanwhile, Samuel Nii Noi who is the Club's Under 15 coach has been tasked to lead the team temporarily.
Last week, the assistant coach of the club, Joseph Asare Bediako resigned from his position at the club. This means the Phobians have lost 3 members of their technical team in one week.
READ ALSO: Asare Bediako reveals why he resigned as Hearts of Oak assistant coach