🙌 We're delighted to announce that Roy Hodgson has signed a contract extension, keeping him at #CPFC 🦅 until 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣! ✍ More ➡️ https://t.co/ks6cLgFovF pic.twitter.com/wn8CVFG7kK

Hodgson, 71, managed to keep the Eagles in the Premier League last season — finishing 11th — and invigorated the South London side through the attacking exploits of Wilfried Zaha.

He said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract with Crystal Palace.

“It is a club that has been close to my heart since I was a youngster growing up in the borough of Croydon.

“And having stood on the terraces in the 1950s, it is a wonderful thing to be managing my boyhood club all these years later.