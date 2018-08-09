Crystal Palace complete the signing of Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has completed his move to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Swansea city in the just-ended transfer window in England.

Jordan Ayew who was Swansea's top scorer last season with 11 goals has finally joined the Eagles on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old forced his way out of the club by skipping training sessions with the Swans.

Bro it’s the time ⚽️⚽️ @jordan_ayew9 ❤️❤️❤️GOD thank you 🙏🏽 don’t know how too thank u.. one love 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 proud of you pic.twitter.com/mc8hnofPEF — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) August 9, 2018

Read also:Dreams FC forward Zuberu Sharani joins Czech side Sparta Prague

Swansea City have already lost his brother Andre Ayew who has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

The Eagles have already signed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, plus midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer.

Read also:Raphael Dwamena clinches his first trophy with Levante UD