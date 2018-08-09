Crystal Palace complete the signing of Jordan Ayew

By Haruna Mubarak
Jordan Ayew has completed his move to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Swansea city in the just-ended transfer window in England.

Jordan Ayew who was Swansea's top scorer last season with 11 goals has finally joined the Eagles on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old forced his way out of the club by skipping training sessions with the Swans.

 

 

Swansea City have already lost his brother Andre Ayew who has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

The Eagles have already signed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, plus midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer. 

