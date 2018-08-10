Swansea City were relegated due to luck - Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace new signing Jordan Ayew has blamed luck for the relegation of his former club Swansea city in the 2017/18 season.

Jordan Ayew has blatantly stated that Swansea city were unlucky to be relegated.

"Well, I don't really like speaking about relegation because I think we (Swansea) all gave our 100% but in football you need luck," Ayew said in an interview with cpfc.co.uk.

Read also:Crystal Palace complete the signing of Jordan Ayew

"For me, I think we were unlucky because we were better than some teams but like I said in football you need luck. If we went down it means there was something wrong, where?"

"I don't know but its football and I just have to look forward and Swansea as well gave me the opportunity and the chance to come to Palace, it wasn't easy but at the end, they gave me the opportunity to come to Palace and I am very happy".

Read also:New Dep Sports Minister may struggle-Foh-Amoaning

Swansea, following their relegation have lost the Ayew brothers in the just-ended transfer window in England.

Jordon Ayew completed his move to Crystal Palace on Thursday, 9, August 2018 on a season-long loan with his brother signing for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Swansea City finished the season on the 18th position, amassing 33points out of 38 games.