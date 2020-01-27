Samuel Boadu discharged from hospital after collapsing on Medeama bench

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during his side's Ghana Premier League game against AshantiGold on Saturday, January 25.
The gaffer fell on the touchlines after complaining of a headache in the second half at Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa during their matchday 6 encounter.
According to a statement from Medeama SC, their manager is backed at home after Saturday's incident and the club is thankful for the treatment received at Pentecost Hospital in Tarkwa.
"We are happy to announce that coach Samuel Boadu has been discharged from the hospital and everyone at the club is excited.
We would like to add our thanks to the staff of the Pentecost Hospital, Tarkwa for their care and treatment which was outstanding.
It’s important that Boadu and his family are given time and space together.
We would like to ask the media to continue to respect their privacy.
Boadu said: I am naturally pleased to be discharged from the hospital and would like to thank every single member of the hospital staff.
I would like to thank my club and also wish to say thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent several messages of support.
Now that I am out of the hospital, I am looking to continuing my recovery and return to the pitch.”
Meanwhile, Medeama beat Ashantigold by a lone goal courtesy Prince Opoku Agyemang strike who hs now bagged 5 goals in 3 games for the Tarkwa based side.