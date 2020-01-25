GPL matchday 6 : Olympics beat Inter Allies, Medeama record another victory at home

Matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League saw Olympics and Medeama pick up wins in their respective games.
With the super clash between Hearts and Kotoko set for tomorrow, the other teams have all played their games.
Medeama have been solid at home this season after recording 3 wins out of three games played at the Tarkwa Park so far.
Having beaten Kotoko and Hearts already it was another tough test for Medeama but Agyemang Opoku converted from the spot to hand them another victory against AshantiGold.
Ashgold tried all means to get the equalizer but the Mauves held on till full time.
At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics came to live as they won their second game of the season by beating Inter Allies 1-0.
Full results
Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Aduana Stars
Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela
Great Olympics 1-0 Inter Allies
King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Medeama 1-0 AshantiGold
Tomorrow will see Hearts of Oak take on Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium with Ebusua Dwarfs playing Dreams FC on Monday.