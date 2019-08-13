Sellas Tetteh appointed Sierra Leone head coach

Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have announced the appointment of Ghanaian manager Sellas Tetteh as their new head coach for the senior national team.
SLFA on Tuesday evening confirmed Sellas' appointment after impressing during an interview he underwent in Free Town over the weekend.
The Ghanaian trainer is making a return to the West African nation for a second stint after handling the Leone Stars between 2015 and 2017.
The 62-year-old who has rich experience in African football coached the Rwanda national team from 2010 to 2011.
In 2009, Sellas Tetteh led the Ghana U-20 to win the FIFA World Cup. He was also the assistant coach of the Black Stars from 2004 to 2008.
