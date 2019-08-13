Hearts of Oak refutes President Cup boycott reports

Hearts of Oak has in a statement refuted media reports that the Rainbow Club has decided to boycott the 2019 President’s Cup.
Reports went rife on Tuesday that the Continental Club Masters have pulled out of 2019 President’s Cup which they are expected to face rivals Kotoko on September 1.
The decision comes on the back of an earlier announcement by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) indicating that the two biggest clubs will be battling for the prestigious honours in this year’s President Cup.
However, the club has released a statement stating that the reports going rounds should be disregarded.
"The @Heartsofoakgh Management wishes to inform the general sporting public, especially, the club ‘s followers that it has not pulled out of the 2019 President Cup match as reported by a section of the media. All such reports should be ignored"
