Senegalese officials appointed to handle Ghana-Sudan AFCON qualifier

Referees from Senegal has been given the nod by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the upcoming AFCON qualifier between the Black Stars against Sudan.
The match is expected to come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
CAF named all Senegalese referees with the only the match commissioner being a Nigerian.
A statement from GFA read: The Confederation of African Football (CAF), have appointed Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal to handle Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.
The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
The 33-year-old will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant II) and Dauda Gueye (fourth official).
Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.
The Black Stars will be looking to continue their bright start to the qualifying process when they host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium in the first of a double header tie.
The game will kick off at 4PM GMT.
Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is expected to announce his squad for the Sudan assignment next week.
Ghana has already beaten South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in their first two games and will be hoping to match maintain their 100% record when they face Sudan in Cape Coast and the return leg in Khartoum.