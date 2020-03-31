Sports Ministry Commiserates with families of the late Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, especially the football fraternity, expresses its regret at the reported demise of Opoku Afriyie, affectionately called 'Bayie' in football circles because of his prolific ability to score goals.
His demise occrred yesterday, 29th March 2020 at the age of 75years.
The late football icon contributed immensely in the development of football as a player, Coach and an administrator. He dedicated his whole life to the sport and exhibited great sense of discipline, valour and sportsmanship both on and off the field of play.
The late Opoku Afriyie featured for the two glorious clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He also played for the National football team, the Black Stars.
He has paid his duties to the nation in the field of football in Ghana. The nation and the football fraternity have lost a precious football gem. His memories will forever remain in our hearts. Our prayers and feelings are with the family in this difficult moments.
In a related development the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations star, Kwasi Owusu has been confirmed dead at the age of 72. Kwasi Owusu also known as 'powerhouse', the former Bofoakwa Tano striker, who was the West African's top scorer as they finished second at the 1970 AFCON in Sudan who passed on in Sunyani a day after the passing of Opoku Afriyie.