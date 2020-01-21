Ticket prices for Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko clash announced

Hearts of Oak have announced the ticket prices for their matchday 6 clash against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The match is scheduled to come off at the Accra Stadium on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 pm.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of Asante Kotoko showdown
The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand and Centre line will be selling at GHȼ20, while the VIP Lower and Upper will goes for GHȼ30 and 50 respectively.
For the VVIP, the supporters are expected to pay GHȼ100 for a seat.
The two teams returned to winning ways over the weekend which is a morale booster for them heading into Ghana's version of El Clasico.
Hearts of Oak rallied from behind to beat Liberty Professional 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman courtesy strikes from Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi.
Kotoko after losing the previous two games against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC beat Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium behind closed doors.
READ ALSO: 'Bring it on' - Maxwell Konadu relishes Hearts of Oak clash
Asante Kotoko play as guest to their rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday, January 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.
The Porcupines last month beat the Phobians 2-1 to clinch the 2019 President's Cup.