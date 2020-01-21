Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of Asante Kotoko showdown

Hearts of Oak will resume training today ahead of preparations for the upcoming Ghana Premier League clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.
The team had a day off after their 2-1 comeback victory against Liberty Professionals in Dansoman.
The Phobians will have their training session at 3:00 pm as they begin preparations for Kotoko on the matchday 6 clash.
Coach Edward Nii Odoom will be expected to map out strategies for victory against their arch-rivals.
However, there is an injury in the camp of the Phobians with Kwadwo Obeng Junior who picked a knock against Liberty Professionals is being assessed by the medical team.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has welcomed the challenge of his outfit facing Hearts of Oak.
"Kotoko is always ready for Hearts of Oak encounters," coach Konadu said after the game against Dwarfs.
"I believe they are always ready for us. You know matches between the two sides is a high profile game and nobody is going to relax.
He added, "I know they are preparing very well and have one eye on this game."
"It's going to be an interesting game anyway. We have one eye over there. The El Clásico is on, let's wait and see what happens on Sunday."
Asante Kotoko play as guest to their rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday, January 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.