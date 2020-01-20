'Bring it on' - Maxwell Konadu relishes Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has welcomed the challenge of his outfit facing Hearts of Oak on matchday 6 on Sunday.
The two teams returned to winning ways over the weekend which is a morale booster for them heading into Ghana's version of El Clasico.
Hearts of Oak rallied from behind to beat Liberty Professional 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman courtesy strikes from Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi.
Kotoko after losing the previous two games against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC beat Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium behind closed doors.
Late goals from 16-year-old Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur ensured victory for the Porcupines. Speaking after the game against Dwarfs, Konadu said the Porcupines are not scared of the rivals.
"Kotoko is always ready for Hearts of Oak encounters," coach Konadu said after the game against Dwarfs.
"I believe they are always ready for us. You know matches between the two sides is a high profile game and nobody is going to relax.
He added, "I know they are preparing very well and have one eye on this game."
"It's going to be an interesting game anyway. We have one eye over there. The El Clásico is on, let's wait and see what happens on Sunday."
Asante Kotoko play as guest to their rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday, January 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.
The Porcupines last month beat the Phobians 2-1 to clinch the 2019 President's Cup.