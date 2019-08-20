Ex-Hearts of Oak player Torric Jebrin scores on TP Mazembe debut

Ghanaian forward Torric Jebrin has capped off his TP Mazembe with a goal in the Congolese top-flight league on Tuesday afternoon.
Jebrin joined the DR Congo giants TP Mazembe ending his deal with Egyptian Premier League outfit Al Masry last month and the skilful attacker has already started hitting the ground running.
The 28-year-old netted in his side's 6-0 home annihilation over OC Bukavu Dawa in their league opener at the Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba in Lubumbashi.
The former Hearts of Oak player account who lasted the entire duration of the game scored his maiden goal in the 64th minute.
Fellow compatriot Isaac Amoah warmed the bench the TP Mazembe cruised to victory.
