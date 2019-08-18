Joseph Attamah Larweh stars in Rizespor FC win

Ghana international defender Joseph Attamah Larweh was at his commanding best on his debut in Rizespor FC win over Gençlerbirligi in the Super Lig on Saturday.
The defender introduced was in the 60th minute and he aided his side as they beat Gençlerbirligi 1-0 away. Dario Melnjak 66th minute goal separated the two sides at the Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium.
The former Tema-Youth player joined the club in the ongoing transfer window on a season-long loan deal from fellow Turkish top-flight side Istanbul Basaksehir.
Attamah was a member of the Ghana U20 side at the World Youth Championship in Turkey in 2013.
He’s a current member of the Ghana senior national team and was in Egypt for the 2019 AFCON.
