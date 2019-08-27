Umar Bashiru part company with Kotoko

Midfielder Umar Bashiru has officially terminated his contract with Asante Kotoko after a few months of joining the Porcupine Warriors.
Bashiru joined Kotoko from WAFA in November last year after enjoying a stellar season with the Sogakope-based side.
The lanky midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors during the era of CK Akonnor and is believed to have fallen out of favour with new coach Kjetil Zachariassen did not include him in the squad for the CAF Champions League.
The midfielder has therefore terminated his contract with the Reds on mutual consent and has since become a free agent.
