WAFU Cup of Nations: Black Satellites begin title defence with defeat to Nigeria

The Black Satellites of Ghana made a nightmare start to the defence of their WAFU U-20 Zone B Championship title on Sunday by losing to rivals Nigeria.
The defending champions Ghana locked horns with rivals Nigeria in a highly-anticipated contest staged at the Stade de General-Seyni-Kountche.
Unfortunately for the Black Satellites, the young Super Eagles had too much ammunition in their arsenal.
READ ALSO: WAFU Cup of Nations: We will count on our strengths against Nigeria – Zubairu Ibrahim
Courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game respectively, the Nigerian side cruised to a deserved 2-0 win against Ghana at the end of the 90 minutes.
The poor start to the tournament could prove disastrous for the defending champions if the team fails to win the second game.
The Black Satellites will next face Burkina Faso on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the same venue.