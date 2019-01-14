CAF CC: "We will eliminate Kotoko in Kumasi" - Coton Sport Captain

Captain of Coton Sport, Kamilou Daouda, says he is confident his side will eliminate Asante Kotoko in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Porcupine Warriors defeated the Cameroonian champions 3-2 in Yaounde to take an early advantage ahead of their second leg clash in Kumasi on Sunday.
However, Kamilou Dauoda who scored from the penalty spot to reduce the deficit believes they will progress ahead of Kotoko to the group stage.
"We believe in ourselves and the fans know what we can do".
"We are coming to Kumasi to score 2 goals against Asante Kotoko in the 2nd leg". captain, Kamilou Dauda told Nhyira Sports.
Asante Kotoko management has charged the club's supporters to turn Kumasi red ahead of Coton Sport de Garoua's visit to the city this week.
The return leg is slated for Sunday, January 20 at the Baba Yara Stadium.