World Cup 2022: Promotion launched to raise funds for Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Lotteries Authority ( NLA) and Zenith bank Ghana have launched a promo dubbed "STARS 4 QATAR PROMO" at the conference room of the GFA.
The promotion is aimed at securing funds for the senior national team " the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP in Qatar.
In a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Osman Haruna Tweneboah, the Chief accountant of the Ministry said the winners of the draw would be given free air tickets, match tickets and accommodation in this year's FIFA World Cup competition in Qatar.
He further urged Ghanaians in the football fraternity to use the short code * 899# in order to generate funds to support the national team.
According to him, the black stars will not just participate in this year's FIFA world cup but would make Ghanaians proud with a good performance, he added.
Mr. Tony Aubynn, an Executive Committee member of the GFA who represented the President of the Association noted that for corporate entities as National Lotteries Authority and Zenith Bank to come on board to support the GFA to raise funds to support the National team was as a result of hard work from the team.
He said the partnership was mainly to Raise funds and galvanise support for the gallant national team to help bring back the trophy which is highly possible considering the past performance of the Black stars in their previous world Cup appearances.
Mr Tony Aubynn was optimistic that the Pathnership would go a long way to assist the national team and also the winners of the draw stand chances of going to the Qatar with all expenses paid.
On his part, the Marketing Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, Bernard Mensah assured Ghanaians that the draw will be free and fair to everyone and encouraged the public to participate massively.
According to him, the promo will run for seven weeks and there would be three draws in every week and one has to spend only two Ghana cedis(Ghc2) to be part of the promo.
The public can join the promo by dailing the short code *899# to be part of the draw. All one has to do is to follow the prompts and stand a great chance of making it to the mundial, he stressed.
Hon George Andah, a Member of the Fund Raising Committee mentioned that it is our collective responsibility to make sure the team advances from the group stage through to the final and bring the trophy back home.
He encouraged Ghanaians and football fans to help raise funds for the national team by using the short code.