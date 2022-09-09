Prime News Ghana

Brazil coach names squad for Black Stars friendly in France

By Vincent Ashitey
 Brazil head coach Tite has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Black Stars of Ghana and Tunisia.

The South Americans will play the Black Stars in Le Havre, France on September 23, in a friendly game as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Tite’s team will also go head-to-head with Tunisia four days later.

The 26-man squad announced by Brazil has Manchester United’s new boy, Antony and Barcelona’s Raphinha.

However, the Arsenal trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes all miss out despite a good start to the season.