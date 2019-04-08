Zesco United make official inquiry for Songne Yacouba

Zesco United have penned an official letter to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko seeking the services of striker Songne Yacouba.
The Zambian club wants to supplement their squad with Yacouba and have asked the Reds to name their price for their prized asset.
The Porcupine Warriors goal poacher Yacouba has become a hot cake following his impressive performance for the club in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Management of Kotoko will meet on Monday April 8, 2019 to decide on the future of the 26-year old according to reports.
Management of the club have revealed in the past that if a good offer comes, they will let the striker leave.
The Burkinabe import has been on the wishlist of a host of clubs which include Orlando Pirates, Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Al Merreik.
He was one of the standout players in coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's side in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he scored two goals, provided 5assists in nine appearances.
Songne Yacouba last month earned his fourth Burkinabe national team call-up for coach Paulo Duarte and the team's AFCON qualifier against Mauritania.
The 27-year-old marked his debut for the Stallions in an international friendly against Kazakhstan, climbing off the bench in their 0-0 draw at the Ortaliq stadium on May 12, 2015.
He also played in friendlies against Benin home and away.
