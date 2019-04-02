Kotoko agree to sell Songne Yacouba

Asante Kotoko have agreed to sell Songne Yacouba if the club receives an offer too good to turn down.
The news comes after management of the club decided to release their most prized asset to interested clubs and should they receive a good offer.
According to Oyerepa FM, the Burkinabe import has received offers from Europe with clubs in the French League leading the pack.
Yacouba is nursing an injury he picked up during the Porcupine Warriors Africa Campaign.
He was one of the standout players in coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's side in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he scored two goals, provided 5assists in nine appearances.
Songne Yacouba last month earned his fourth Burkinabe national team call-up for coach Paulo Duarte and the team's AFCON qualifier against Mauritania.
The 27-year-old marked his debut for the Stallions in an international friendly against Kazakhstan, climbing off the bench in their 0-0 draw at the Ortaliq stadium on May 12, 2015.
He also played in friendlies against Benin home and away.
Read also:
2019 AFCON Q: Kotoko forward Songne Yacouba earns Burkina Faso call-up
NC' Special Competition: Aduana stars coach blames poor officiating for defeat to Kotoko
NC' Special Competition: Hearts of Oak edge Dreams FC, Kotoko pip Aduana in opener