Manhyia Hospital nurses to strike today over gov’t failure to sack NSS Director

Nurses at the Manhyia District Hospital in the Ashanti Region will today lay down their tools to demand the dismissal of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme.
The strike will intensify on December 6 if the NSS regional director, Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah, is still in charge, according to the organization leading the strike, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).
If their demand is not met, the Association further stated in a statement that nurses will go on strike countrywide by Friday, November 9, 2022.
A statement dated December 1 by GRNMA indicated that the industrial action will take effect on Friday, December 2, 2022.
“In view of the fact that the 72 hrs deadline given in our Press Release issued on 29th November, 2022 expires today, 1st December 2022, we require all leaders of our regional branches and all nurses and midwives to take note of the following:
-
Friday, 2nd December 2022. – Manhyia strikes
-
Tuesday, 6th December 2022, Ashanti Region strikes if the Regional Director is still not FIRED.
-
Friday, 9th December, 2022 – Nationwide strike…”a notice issued by the Public Relations Unit of the association read in part.
The NSS administration has suspended Mr. Opoku-Mensah pending investigations, but the GRNMA is dissatisfied.
The Director incurred the wrath of the nurses after he was heard in an audio verbally abusing a nurse at the Hospital after she had a misunderstanding with his daughter, who is a doctor at the facility.