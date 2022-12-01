Ashanti Regional NSS boss suspended over verbal assault on nurse

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Alex Poku Mensah has been suspended over the verbal attack on a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi.
A statement dated Thursday, December 1, 2022, signed and issued by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr., the acting Director of Corporate Affairs at the NSS said the suspension was with "immediate effect."
The announcement of the suspension, according to the statement was made Wednesday at an emergency meeting the management of the scheme held with Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah.
"The management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi," it stated.
Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.
Opoku Mensah is thus expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Opoku Mensah on Tuesday rendered an unqualified apology for verbally assaulting a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.
He said storming any hospital to verbally assault a nurse 'has never been my style."
According to him, he marched to the hospital "for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter."
Opoku Mensah in a Facebook post apologised for his actions, assuring the public that "there shall not be a repetition of such."