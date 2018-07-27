Butcher stabs brother to death over bucket of water at Kasoa

A 28-year-old butcher, Muhammed Sodey, has stabbed his junior brother, Muhammed Ali to death following an argument over a bucket of water at the Kasoa New market abattoir in the Central Region.
Kasoa district crime officer, DSP Obiri Yeboah, explaining to Class FM confirmed that the two had an argument over a bucket of water Ali used to wash his hands after they had slaughtered an animal.
Sodey, who did not understand why Ali should use the water in the bucket, got angry and stabbed him in the neck.
Sodey, now wanted by the police, took to his heels after the incident, fearing lynching.
The body of Ali has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital morgue.
Chief butcher at the abattoir, Issa Musah, expressed shock at the incident, adding that he kills animals for a living but killing a human being is “the most disgusting thing he has seen in his long years of work as a butcher.”
He advised his colleague butchers to control their temper at the slaughterhouse since they possess weapons that can kill.
