Driver narrates how he killed ex-boss' wife after being sacked

A 37-year old driver Adeyemi Morenikeji, has been arrested for allegedly killing one Rachael Ayanwale, 51, who is the wife of his ex-boss in Oyo state, Nigeria.
Nigerian Tribune reports that Adeyemi strangled Rachael to death on April 11 when he lured her out of her office on the pretext of helping her find a spiritual solution to her marital problem, according to police.
He allegedly killed her and dumped her body by the side of the river and went away with her car.
Speaking to Tribune during a press briefing on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu said Adeyemi picked Rachael from her office at the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, adding that that was the last time she was seen alive and her phone lines became unreachable.
The case was reported at Durbar police station in Oyo town, and was later transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for discreet investigation.
Adeyemi was arrested a week later in Sango-Ota, Ogun state.
Olukolu said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to killing Mrs Ayanwale, aged 51 years, by strangulating her. He also said he escaped with her Pontiac Vibe vehicle.”
Adeyemi said he was working for Rachael’s husband who he said sacked him while owing him some months salaries.
Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, Adeyemi said:
I am Adeyemi Morenikeji from Ogun State. My first wife has four children for me but we are separated. My second wife is pregnant at the moment. She is at Sango Ota.
I killed Mrs Rachael Ayanwale. She was the wife of my boss who I worked for before they both sacked me. I drove their truck for them, plying Wharf in Lagos and Obajana in Kogi State, but I was sacked at a period when my wife was pregnant, and I couldn’t afford her going for ante-natal care, and when she eventually delivered, we lost the child. All this while, I had been begging them to forgive me, but they refused. Even after the death of the child, I still went back to them with someone to beg them again to re-employ me, but they refused.
When commercial vehicles start developing fault frequently, owners should take it easy, as it is not the fault of the driver. My boss’s vehicle was always giving me problems whenever I travelled, and the owners felt I was just cheating them.
After losing that job, it was difficult getting another one despite trying so hard. I want to say that despite being very fervent in prayers, I am suffering from spiritual problems.
Despite losing the job, I was still communicating with the woman on phone. I was always begging her to forgive me. In fact, the last time we communicated before the incident, I went to her office to beg her to forgive me, and she said she had forgiven me, but that I won’t be paid the money they owed me, and I accepted. However, I pleaded that they should re-employ me, but she said that was not possible.
After about four months, I went to her again in the office, and while discussing, she said her husband had married a new wife, and that the woman was making life difficult for her, while asking if there was anywhere I could take her to for prayer.
I said there are places I could take her, but that I was not ready at that particular time, and that I would inform her whenever I was ready.
Later, she kept disturbing me on phone about where I promised to take her for spiritual prayer; that her husband’s new wife was attacking her spiritually, and I told her again that I would take her somewhere soon. However, during that period, I kept thinking about how much they hurt me by sacking me, and I began planning to take vengeance.
I capitalised on that to punish her, so after a while, she called me again, and I promised to come to her office the following day; that I would take her somewhere.
When I got to her office, I called her on phone that I was outside, and she said she was coming. When she came, I told her that we would need to go in her vehicle as the place was on Awe road that leads to Iwo.
She went back to the office to lock her drawer and then brought her car and we set off. So when we set off, we headed towards the Awe/ old Iwo road. After passing a popular farm on the road, the woman said she wanted to defecate, and we stopped and I showed her where she could use.
All the while, I was thinking about how she and her husband had sacked me, and that the time to harm her had come. At that period, I was engulfed in two thoughts. One was to harm her, while the other was that I should forgive her.
After defecating, she went to a stream nearby to wash her hands, and I moved towards her and strangled her. She struggled and tried to shout for help, but I held her neck until she died. When she died, I left her body beside the stream and took the car and came to Ibadan. I also took her phones with me.
When I got to Ibadan, I found a buyer for the car. When the person asked how much I wanted to sell it, I told him N1 million, but he said he didn’t have money immediately. Before then, he said he noticed the car’s papers had a woman’s name, and I told him I would bring the woman whenever he wanted to pay.
It was after that that I went to Sango Ota because my brother-in-law had called me that he found a truck I could be driving and that I should come the following day. I went to Sango-Ota, and it was there that I was arrested by the police.
After I killed her, I was disturbed by my conscience that I had killed somebody but there was nothing I could do. I was greatly disturbed. I killed her on April 11, and was arrested on April 18. I spent seven months in that employment.
With what happened, I know the government will kill me, because whoever kills by the sword will also be killed by the sword. My family members have heard about what happened. I plead that her spirit should forgive me, as I know I will also join her (sobbing).
When I wanted to kill her, I didn’t take any drug; it was just my spiritual problems that took over.
In fact, parents should take care of their children well. My father didn’t take care of me. My mother died while struggling because she was the only one taking care of six of us. Four of us died, leaving two. Life was so difficult, and that was when I went to learn how to drive a truck and found myself with the Ayanwale family.
I have already committed the offence. I hope God will forgive me.
