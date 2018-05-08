Nkrumah Circle: Mother loses 2-month-old baby while eating fufu

A mother has lost her 2-month-old baby at the Nkrumah Circle in Accra after she 'accidentally' gave her baby to a stranger while she got some food to eat.
The woman, identified as Madam Yaa, with her friend also called Yaa, stopped at Nkrumah Circle on Sunday afternoon to take some money from her brother to continue her trip to Ashaiman.
The distraught mother narrated her ordeal to Kofi TV saying, “I can’t take this, my child is missing. I was on my way to visit my in-law at Ashaiman but I didn't have money on me so I called my brother who is at Circle to tell him I'll come over for money for my upkeep and he said I should.
I was with a friend who had also delivered twins. When we got here we alighted at a filling station at Circle around Vodafone and then I called my brother and asked where he was and he said he was on his way. We kept calling him and he kept saying he was on his way.”
“A lady was passing by and was laughing and I told my friend the lady was laughing at us because of her twins. The lady passed by and came back to us, she did not say anything to anybody and carried one of the twins. My friend then said she was hungry and the lady said she had a chop bar in mind and so she took us there to go and have something to eat and directed my brother who was still on his way to the place," she lamented.
Madam Yaa amidst tears recounted, “She asked us what food we were going to eat and we mentioned fufu, then she said we should go inside and order for the food because the fan there was not good for the baby so that when I am done eating, she will give me back the baby. I did not think ill of her at that time to suspect foul play because she had already taken my friend's baby and had given the baby back to my friend and so I thought she will give me mine too".
When we were about to eat she told us she was going to buy credit, and I asked her where she was taking my child. Then she said, I am not a bad person, I am only buying credit by the roadside, I will be back. So I went outside and watched her buy the credit and saw her coming back to where we were, so I went back inside. After an hour, the lady was not coming back. So I told my friend I was going for my child. I went outside and the lady was nowhere to be found. I did not see where she passed.”
The case has since been reported to the Police and investigations are still ongoing.
The mother has appealed to Ghanaians to help her find her daughter as her husband has threatened to kill her if she does not return with their baby.
“Please help me find my daughter, please help me. My baby is a plumpy 2-month-old baby girl. I don’t know the lady, I thought she was just being a kind person since she looked like she just closed from church. My husband has threatened to kill me if I don’t return with his baby," she bemoaned.