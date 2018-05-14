'Outrageous' bum rip jeans sparks confusion online

It appears the fashion world has launched a full-on assault against the humble jeans trousers with a new type which only fits the description 'Bum rip jeans'.
Gone are the days of plain denim jeans trouser covering the entire leg and bum. But the latest bizarre design comes from Pretty Little Thing, who is selling jeans trousers that specifically rip on your bum cheeks.
They are your typical pair of black jeans in the front but from the back, it looks like your bum has pulled the trousers apart.
Pretty Little Thing’s website says that, the £25 jeans trouser allows you to ‘flaunt some skin’, with a ‘flattering high-waisted fit and distressed bum detail’.
‘Featuring a black denim fabric with a flattering high waisted fit and distressed bum detail and a zip leg, style with your everyday pieces or dress them up for hitting the town with your besties’.
Unsurprisingly, people have questions on social media:
Source: metro.co.uk