2020 population census : GSS to rely on Ghana Post data for exercise

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the 2020 population census will be heavily dependent on data produced from the Ghana Post GPS.
Addressing the media after a brief meeting between officials of Ghana Post and GSS in Accra the Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Annim said the entire data collection method has transitioned from paper to computer-based data collection.
He hailed the Ghana Post GPS App, hinting it will help the GSS to enhance the collection of data in the upcoming census in 2020.
“The use of the Ghana Post GPS App will simplify the collection of data such us Geo codes, Region, District and Locality which always form part of data collected in every census since 1960,” he noted.
“The 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC) would provide a comprehensive list of locations of structures; schools, hospitals among others to help Ghana Post improve on their service delivery,” Prof. Annim added.
The Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, Mr. Jonathan Ansah, who led his delegation was optimistic about the collaboration, adding that arrangement will be made to train the GSS team about the App in order to generate accurate data for a successful census.
Ghana Post GPS is Ghana’s official digital property addressing system which ensures that all locations in the country are addressed.
With Ghana Post GPS, every location has a unique digital address. The digital address is a composite of the postcode (region, district and area code) and a unique address.
Statistical Service to employ over 60, 000 people
The Ghana Statistical Service says they will need the services of over 60, 000 people to help successfully carry out the 2020 Population and Housing Census.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said the recruitment will be done online to enable the service to have a central database for the staff that will be used for the exercise.
"The recruitment is going to be online because we want to have a central database, we want to do it online, we expect prospective applicant to apply through the internet, we will advertise it in the newspapers and various channels so that people can apply through the central system, we will then do the shortlisting base on people's qualification and experience and send the information to the districts, they are going to work in the districts for example if you have even a PHD and you can't speak the same language as the people you can't help in the data collection."
Population and Housing Census to cost $83m
The Ghana Statistical Service has disclosed that the 2020 National Population and Housing Census will cost 83 million dollars.
Speaking to Citi FM, Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat said preparations are underway to carry out the trial census ahead of 2020.
"Our budget for the census is about 83 million dollars, the government has given us the go-ahead.........we have covered half of the country, updating of areas that we are going to use for the census, we have also prepared the instruments and we are testing them."
READ ALSO :