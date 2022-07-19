Access Bank appoints Ama Sarpong Bawuah as first female board chairperson

Access Bank Ghana has announced the appointment of its first female board chair, Ama Sarpong Bawuah.
She succeeds Mr. Frank Beecham who served from January 2014 to May 2022.
Ama is an accomplished, resourceful businesswoman with over 25 years wealth of executive experience in public affairs and communications positions with several multinational corporations.
She served as Regional Lead for Public Affairs and Communications in North and Equatorial Africa for Coca-Cola and Senior Director for Government Relations for the Africa Region with Newmont Mining. Prior to these roles, she had also worked with Citigroup as Vice President in the Global Transactions Services team for their Corporate and Investment Bank Division at its headquarters in New York and consulted for DFID and UNDP at various points in her career.
In an interview with Ama ahead of her appointment, she commended Access Bank Ghana for committing to excellence in leadership over the years and looked forward to serving in her new role. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve as Board Chair in the next phase of this great Bank. Access Bank’s vision of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank is in focus and I look forward to working together with the excellent Ghana leadership team and staff to contribute to the achievement of this feat”, she remarked.
Speaking on the new appointment, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji expressed optimism about the Bank’s prospects under Ama’s leadership. “I am excited about Ama’s appointment and look forward to the new phase of Access Bank Ghana under her leadership. She brings on board rich experience, diversity and clout. This is also a testimonial of our commitment to ensure women’s participation at the highest decision-making platform of the Bank. Ama’s wealth of knowledge and experience is great for our Bank and will spur us on to reach our vision of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank. I believe this will soon be evident in the solutions we offer customers and the value we bring to our shareholders”, he noted.
Mr. Frank Beecham, immediate past chairman of the Access Bank Ghana Board thanked the Board and Management of Access Bank Ghana for the support he received while leading the Board. “I thank the Board, Management, Shareholders and indeed all Staff of Access Bank for the opportunity to serve and the support you gave me during my tenure. I ask you to accord the same support to Ama, a great woman, who will lead our great Bank into its next strategic phase. I wish Ama the very best”, Mr. Beecham noted.
Olumide also commended Mr. Frank Beecham, for his selfless dedication in positioning Access Bank Ghana as a leader in the Ghanaian banking sector. He noted that Mr. Beecham’s dedication to duty was par excellence. “Mr. Beecham’s commitment to our Bank was excellent; he ensured he was present whenever the Bank called on Him. His tenure as Board Chair saw the Bank record a continuous growth trajectory and positioned it as one of the best in Ghana, through various awards recognition including Best Bank in Ghana”.
Operating from 54 business locations across the country, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has over the years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.