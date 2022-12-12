Adjust prices of goods, services to reflect appreciation of Cedi – GUTA appeals to business community

The Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA), has lauded government and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the efforts made to stabilise the Cedi.
The Cedi is currently trading at GHS12 to USD10.
A statement issued by GUTA urged government to continue with "more efforts to sustain the programme and bring relief to the business community."
It appealed to members of the business community to make the "consuming public feel the impact of this positive trend," as the Cedi appreciates.
GUTA also expressed hopes of seeing further and continuous appreciation of the Cedi and envisaged that "the economy will turn around in the shortest possible time."