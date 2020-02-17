Africa World Airlines introduces new route to Abidjan 

Africa World Airlines has ventured into the francophone air transport market with the introduction of a new route to Abidjan.
The new destination brings to 10 the total number of destination ply by the local carrier.
Founder of Africa World Airlines, Togbe Afede said the airline will continue to expand to newer destinations.
Speaking to Joy FM, Togbe Afede said they look to acquire four more new aircraft this year. Explaining the airline's decision to ply the Abidjan route, he said it because of Abidjan's importance in the West African economy.
" Abidjan is going to be our tenth destination, when we started in 2012 with only two aircraft we had only Kumasi, things look quite glooming with the hard work of our people we have increased our destinations and we are launching the tenth."
READ ALSO : KIA Terminal 3 has 513 defects – Aviation Minister reveals
"It's very important for us because of the significance of Abidjan in the economy of West Africa. Barring any further problem from the Coronavirus we should be getting our ninth aircraft next month, the tenth before the middle of the year and two bigger aircraft before the end of the year so we are looking at the possibility of twelve aircraft that's additional four by the end of the year that will enable us to move into new destination as far as Dakar and Port Harcourt in Nigeria..." he added.
Aviation Authority calls for more partnerships among local operators
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority last year called on local airline operators to merge to be able to serve the domestic air travel space better.
Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Simon Allotey said due to the low patronage of the domestic air travels it will be prudent for new entries in the sector to merge rather than operating independently.
According to him, this will help make the sector competitive and improve its profit margin. Currently, in Ghana, only two domestic airlines are serving the market, Africa World Airlines and Passion Air.
Mr Allotey explaining further said: "if you look at the partnership between African World Airlines and South Africa Airways, they sign the agreement in Ghana some months ago and if you listen to what South Africa Airways said in the agreement, they said we are a firm believer that for Africa to be connected it not only just one airline but it will depend on partnerships and collaboration between airlines for them to operate better and larger connectivities so it is important to go into such partnerships."