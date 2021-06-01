Aker Energy statement discredits Minority claim oil firm will soon exit Ghana

A claim by Minority MPs that one of the key players in Ghana’s oil and gas sector, Aker Energy, will soon follow Exxon Mobil to exit the country has been debunked.
Minority MPs released a statement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that the decision by Exxon Mobil to relinquish its 80% stake in the Cape Three Points block is because of the current Nana Akufo-Addo government’s poor management of the sector.
Although Exxon Mobil is yet to issue an official statement on its decision to exit Ghana, industry expert reject the claim by the Minority legislators.
A statement issued by Aker Energy on Monday, May 31, 2021 has revealed that the firm has begun Geophysical and Geotechnical survey campaign on the Pecan field, describing it as “a major step towards submission of Plan of Development by end of year.”
“The Surveys are critical in optimising the Pecan Subsea Field Layout and Aker Energy has appointed Fugro Ghana Limited to perform the G&G surveys which will be done on two separate campaigns, with the Geotechnical Survey being done first using the Fugro Scout vessel.
“The Fugro Scout vessel arrived in Ghana on the 11th of May and has now commenced work in the DWT/CTP Block. The Geotechnical Campaign will be executed over a 3-4-week period and should be completed by the end of June 2021. The Geophysical survey will be performed later on in 2021,” Aker Energy announced.
The statement explained that the phased development of the field and the commencement of the G&G survey is further evidence of Aker commitment to the Ghana project.
Persons close to Aker Energy has also told Prime News that the oil and gas exploration firm has no plans to exit Ghana soon as has been purported.
It remains unclear what informed the Minority’s prediction about Aker Energy leaving Ghana soon.