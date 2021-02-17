Akufo-Addo asks Adu Boahen to act as his rep at Finance Ministry

Prime News Ghana

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Charles Adu Boahen
President Akufo-Addo has asked former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen to act as his representative at the Ministry of Finance following Ken Ofori-Atta’s medical review in the United States.

This was contained in a press statement from the Office of the President signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The statement said, “Pending the absence of the President’s Representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed to by H.E. the President to request that you act as his representative at the ministry”.

The statement added that the directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2012).

Frema Osei-Opare urged Mr. Adu Boahen not to take any decision with regard to policy issues.