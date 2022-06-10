Akufo-Addo confident private sector, govt partnership will help the economy rebound strongly

President Akufo-Addo is confident that partnership between the private sector and government will help the economy rebound strongly.
The Government is urging the private sector to come up with innovative products and services to satisfy the needs of their markets.
The remarks come at a time when businesses are complaining about the high cost of production in the country, which is affecting the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses.
Data from the Bank of Ghana shows that confidence within Ghana’s business community is trending downwards.
Speaking at the commissioning of a new Infant Cereal Plant of Nestle Ghana in Tema, President Akufo-Addo stated that the ability of the economy to rebound strongly is directly tied to the fortunes of the private sector.
“We are confident that the private sector in partnership with government as exhibited in recent years will rise to the occasion to help the economy rebound strongly. The commissioning of this GH¢ 175 million state-of-the-art plant to manufacture infant cereals for the domestic market as well as for 22 markets in other countries in Central and West Africa is a timely investment.”
“This project does not only underscore the confidence that Nestle has in the Ghanaian economy but also signals to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.