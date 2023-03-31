Bawumia launches Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for GRA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, March 30, 2023, launched the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
The platform, which can be accessed through a QR Code, online portal or a USSD, enables tax payers to conveniently access and generate their tax clearance certificates online, file their tax returns and also check their tax compliance status by dialing the USSD code *880#.
Dr Bawumia said the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate adds to the list of digital payment initiatives, which are boosting transparency and increasing revenue mobilisation.
He added it is also in line with “our government’s resolve to make it easy and convenient for the good people of Ghana to access Government and other services through digitalisation.”
