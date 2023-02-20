BIDEC awards Kwadwo Baah Agyemang at Black History Festival

The Bureau for International Exchanges and Commerce (BIDEC) over the weekend in the USA presented a meritorious award on the Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Digital Centres (GDCL).
Conferring the award, BIDEC said it was very intrigued and happy with the outstanding display of competence by the CEO of the GDCL in the Digital space and his contribution and commitment to the black history festival celebration which was held in Columbus, Ohio.
It noted that with his short stinct as CEO, Hon Agyemang had spearheaded the Centre to become a model in Africa and the globe.
The Bureau also commended the GDCL for the vision it carries.
PITCH BY GDCL:
Earlier on at the event, the GDCL CEO used the platform to pitch for investors to come and invest in Ghanaian Startups and Innovations.
He noted that there are lots of talents in the Ghana 🇬🇭, stressing that the only way to curtail the unemployment deficit facing the country is to fund and raise entrepreneurs.
He encouraged other Nations to learn from Ghana since the investments its making in the area of Digital space would eventually lead to providing massive jobs to its youth.
ACCEPTANCE ADDRESS:
Accepting the award, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, CEO of GDCL thanked the Bureau for the honour.
He commended the organisation for taking keen interest in exposing Ghana to the rest of the world as an investment destination for Digital transformation.
"I am humbled by this award and for me, I believe the collective work and passion shown by management and staff at GDCL, as well as the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, has ensured this recognition", Hon Agyemang stressed.