BOG to embark on nationwide campaign to educate Ghanaians on new denominations

The Bank of Ghana, BOG says they will embark on a nationwide campaign to educate Ghanaians on the introduction of the new denominations.
The BOG on Friday introduced new GH¢100, GH¢200 notes and GH¢2 coins into the country’s currency denomination mix.
Explaining the rationale for the development, the governor said the face value of the cedi compared to the US dollar over the past 12 years had eroded due to sustained periods of high inflation and depreciation.
A statement from the BOG on the introduction of the new currencies said, "In the coming days, the Bank of Ghana will embark on a nationwide campaign to educate the general public on the new denominations. I entreat every Ghanaian to study these new denominations carefully and be familiar with the main features to facilitate the detection of fake currency notes. The need to properly handle our banknotes is still of significant importance and we must strive to keep them clean at all times in line with the Bank’s Clean Note Policy. In other words, ‘KNOW THE CEDI AND KEEP IT CLEAN (KCKC)."
Full statement below :