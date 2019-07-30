COPEC to protest GHp20 increment for petrol, diesel

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) says it intends to protest the increase in the Energy Sector Levies (ESLA) which will increase fuel prices.
During the mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister said the government had to turn to the ESLA to raise more funds to settle legacy debts inherited from the previous government.
COPEC’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah in an interview with Citi FM said the chamber will try to engage MPs before opting for the protest.
“We will resort to some initial dialogue to ensure that whatever he [the Finance Minister] is proposing. Either Members of Parliament will reject it or not allow it to materialise. But if they still insist or push forward, we will not go on a demonstration, we will go on a sleepover.”
Mr. Amoah urged some empathy for drivers he said are already struggling with current fuel prices.
"I know teachers, I know lectures who complain of the high the incidences of fuel prices in the country. I know journalists who meet you and tell you they have packed their vehicles already because they can’t afford to be fueling.”
The Government is proposing to increase the ESLA by GHc 0.20 per litre for petrol and diesel and GHc 0.8 per kg for LPG.
Based on current indicative prices for petrol and diesel this will translate to GHc 0.90 per gallon,” he said.
