Data connectivity fully restored - MTN

MTN Ghana says data connectivity issues faced by customers from Thursday has been fully restored.
After complaints from MTN customers over their inability to access various data services since Thursday, the telecom firm said they have fully restored their data services.
MTN in a statement earlier explained that connectivity was interrupted over the last two days because of “a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond.”
“This situation affected our internet services, due specifically to issues with the West Africa Cable System (WACS),” it added.
MTN concluded the statement by saying it will continue to “work tirelessly on fully resolving the mobile data connectivity issues in the shortest possible time.”
Other countries across the coast of West, Central and southern Africa have also suffered slow internet connectivity since Thursday.
The West Africa Cable System (WACS) is in the Atlantic Ocean and connect many other African countries to Europe, according to Openserve, a unit of Telkom SA SOC Ltd.