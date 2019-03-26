No digital address, no business registration–Registrar General

The Registrar General Jemima Oware has disclosed that digital address code is now a requirement for business registration in Ghana.
According to her, the move is part of the government’s efforts to move Ghana up the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings. She added that effective Monday 25th March 2019, the new requirement will take effect.
Speaking at a press conference, Mrs Oware said the integration of Ghana Post to other systems has already been done.
“The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), MMDA’s and Ghana Post systems are being integrated. To make us more effective the process should have been completed by April however our developers GCNET said they could only do it this weekend so the installation has always been done so we apologize to our customers who will be met with this new requirements this morning,” she said.
Mrs Oware added that all individuals must download the app to get an address before beginning their business registration.
She said, “effective today [Monday] no business can be registered all across the country until a digital address together with other information is provided for the Registrar’s office.”
According to her, the process has already taken off and some officers will be available to assist people who will be registering from today [Monday].
Moving forward, she said individuals will be required to generate the address on their own before presenting themselves at the Registrar General’s office.
Besides the new requirements of the digital address, other reforms were also being introduced to streamline the process of starting a business in Ghana.
The reforms include the automation of business operating permit system as well as the automation of the construction permit process to give way for the online application of permits by businesses and developers or contractors at an easier and faster pace.
The automation, when completed, will allow for online payments, ensure transparency, cut down costs as well as create an avenue for enquiries by the public.
The automation system will be shared with 29 MMDA’s and expected to be completed by the end of March.