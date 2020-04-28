Domestic airlines to resume operations this weekend - Minister hints

Minister for Aviation, Kofi Adda has hinted that domestic airlines in the country will resume operations this weekend.
The sector Minister who was speaking to the media during a disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport said measures are being put in place to make sure Covid-19 safety protocols are adhered to at the airport.
This will be supervised by the Ghana Airport Company.
"Let me also bring to your attention that in all of Africa we are the only country that closed down the airport... so we want to do it and do it right, we make sure we lead the way and put out the right examples for other African countries to follow. We are hoping that after today there will be some work by the Airport Company and perhaps getting towards the weekend we will not begin the domestic flights."
How domestic airlines are adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols
After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, safety protocols have been prescribed by the World Health Organisation, WHO.
These protocols are believed to help break the chain of transmission.
President Akufo-Addo on Sunday lifted the three weeks lockdown of Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema but directed that all other protocols including wearing of a mask, hand washing and social distancing should be adhered to.
Markets and offices are also entreated to adhere to these protocols, some markets who flouted the directive have been closed down.
But how is the aviation industry coping and how will it affect their profit.
Samuel Takyi Marketing and Sales Manager for PassionAir in a radio interview said they are enforcing the wearing of face mask throughout their flights.
He also stated that they are putting in place measures to go by the social distancing protocols during their various flights.
"Before you board the flight you are expected to have your face mask which is to be throughout the whole flight and also we will be ensuring some kind of social distancing during the flight..."
The protocols are expected to affect the profit margin of the various domestic airlines.