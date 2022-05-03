E-Levy: GRA to address emerging issues on Thursday

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will later this week field questions from multiple stakeholders regarding issues that have come up following the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).
That’s according to the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.
This comes on the back of numerous complaints about alleged unjustified deductions from people’s accounts along with other complaints following the implementation of the E-Levy.
CEO of the Telecoms Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, said a comprehensive education campaign is underway to improve the level of understanding of the levy.
“The agency leading the communication campaign is GRA due to the fact that this is a tax related project. We have a strategy in place. On Thursday May 5th there will be a press conference where the Commissioner-General will address concerns and take questions. We also have our scheduled media engagements which we’ve already started on TV and radio. We’ll soon start rolling out some above the line campaigns as well as some posters, SMS’s and FAQ’s. We also have call centers set up by all the charging entities and the GRA itself, which will help with the education.”
“So all of these have been planned and will be rolled out as the days go by to ensure that we are able to get the understanding to the people. Because that is the key thing. The assumption is that all the errors that are being made and the miscommunication are from a genuine lack of knowledge,” he added.